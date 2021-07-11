Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $39,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:TM traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.79. 320,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,796. The firm has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $118.66 and a 1-year high of $185.38.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

