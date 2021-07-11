Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 15,471 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,471 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $71,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $169.75. 6,120,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,051. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.