Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 26,316 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,316 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.40. 5,059,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,396. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

