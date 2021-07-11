Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 288,296 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 288,296 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $128.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,750,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,617. The stock has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

