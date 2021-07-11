Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 31,015 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $111,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $155.77. 13,694,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,993,992. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $471.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

