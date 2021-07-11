Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 55,829 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 55,829 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.74. 4,353,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $91.71 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

