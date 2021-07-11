Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 67,579 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 67,579 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $412.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,551. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $287.10 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.22.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

