Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,402 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $29,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

