Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 222,041 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $66,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,741,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,875,930. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $265.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

