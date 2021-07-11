Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Clearwater Paper worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

