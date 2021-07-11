Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) is Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Redwood Grove Capital LLC cut its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,554 shares during the period. Clearway Energy comprises approximately 6.4% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Clearway Energy worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. 471,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,989. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.329 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.