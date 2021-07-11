ClinTex CTi Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and $752,431.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.31 or 0.00885502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005465 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

CTI is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

