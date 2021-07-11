Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840,470 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of Cloudera worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudera by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after buying an additional 146,907 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 64.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 10.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.30.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,679. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

