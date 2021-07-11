Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stake Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,168 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.32% of Coherus BioSciences worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth $125,000.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.53 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

