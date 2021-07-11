Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Position Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.74% of Cohu worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,357,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Cohu by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

