CoinPoker Market Cap Achieves $5.38 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $1,429.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.00898866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005397 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

