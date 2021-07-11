Coldstack (CLS) Market Cap Reaches $2.80 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00005447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $4,770.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00117984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00160475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,138.81 or 0.99858614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.41 or 0.00943068 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

