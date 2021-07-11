Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

