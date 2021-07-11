Collective (CO2) Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. Collective has a total market cap of $237,191.06 and $141,738.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Collective has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00053870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.95 or 0.00873104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044456 BTC.

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,421 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

