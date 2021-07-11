Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,884,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, United Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.03. 14,741,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,875,930. The stock has a market cap of $265.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.