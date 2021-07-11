Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.75 ($6.76).

CBK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.71 ($6.71) on Friday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a one year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of -2.83.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.