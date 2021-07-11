Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) versus Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Edison International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A Edison International $13.58 billion 1.63 $871.00 million $4.52 12.89

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Edison International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Edison International pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edison International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Edison International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Edison International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 1 0 0 2.00 Edison International 0 2 4 0 2.67

Edison International has a consensus target price of $70.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Edison International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% Edison International 6.68% 11.47% 2.67%

Summary

Edison International beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

