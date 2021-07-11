Comparing ENI (NYSE:E) & VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

ENI (NYSE:E) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ENI alerts:

37.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ENI has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ENI and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 2 4 9 0 2.47 VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

ENI presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 193.13%. VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given ENI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENI and VAALCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $51.34 billion 0.84 -$9.86 billion ($0.48) -49.75 VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 2.74 -$48.18 million $0.16 19.88

VAALCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENI. ENI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI -9.83% -1.27% -0.43% VAALCO Energy 16.36% 16.86% 7.13%

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats ENI on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and field development and production, as well as in liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, in 42 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned total proved reserves of 6,905 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio segment engages in the wholesale of supplies and sells natural gas via pipeline and transport of LNG. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment manufacturers, supplies, and distributes oil and chemical products. This segment produces various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe The Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables segment engages in the retail marketing of gas, power, and related activities, as well as in the production and wholesale marketing of power produced by thermoelectric plants. The Corporate and Other activities segment offers environmental clean-up and remediation services. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.