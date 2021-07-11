Comparing Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) and Apple (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) and Apple (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Apple shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Herbalife Nutrition and Apple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herbalife Nutrition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Herbalife Nutrition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Herbalife Nutrition is more favorable than Apple.

Profitability

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and Apple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herbalife Nutrition 8.21% -62.60% 17.38% Apple N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and Apple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herbalife Nutrition $5.54 billion 1.13 $372.60 million $3.71 14.26 Apple N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Herbalife Nutrition has higher revenue and earnings than Apple.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition beats Apple on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products. The company also provides literature, promotional, and other materials that include start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. It offers its products through independent service providers and sales representatives, as well as through company-operated retail platforms. The company was formerly known as Herbalife Ltd. and changed its name to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in April 2018. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, the AirPods wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max headphones, and the HomePod smart speaker line. Apple’s software includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems, the iTunes media player, the Safari web browser, the Shazam music identifier, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites, as well as professional applications like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro, and Xcode. Its online services include the iTunes Store, the iOS App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, and iCloud. Other services include Apple Store, Genius Bar, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Pay Cash, and Apple Card. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976 to develop and sell Wozniak’s Apple I personal computer, though Wayne sold his share back within 12 days. It was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., in January 1977, and sales of its computers, including the Apple I and Apple II, grew quickly.

