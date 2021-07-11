Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). Compass Minerals International reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $71.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

