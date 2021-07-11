Compound Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. Compound has a market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $258.38 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $442.93 or 0.01303544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,341 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

