Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.26

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Conceal has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $10,205.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,279.45 or 0.99998603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00040956 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.91 or 0.01268700 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00391228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00374111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006066 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004877 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,249,349 coins and its circulating supply is 11,865,019 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

