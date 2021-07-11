Conflux Network Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $204.12 million and $3.46 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,949.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,143.90 or 0.06314905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.55 or 0.01459644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00398075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00145439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.46 or 0.00619918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00407880 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.81 or 0.00329343 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 853,475,462 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars.

