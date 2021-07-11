Connectome Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Connectome has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $79,678.48 and $267,291.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00899012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

