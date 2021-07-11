Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post $2.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $13.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $73.30 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 67.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

