Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Raised by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,021 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Constellation Brands worth $120,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,790,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,261,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.69. 827,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,852. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

