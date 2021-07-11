Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Construction Partners worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Construction Partners by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROAD opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

