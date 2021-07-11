Contrasting Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) & Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Anaplan alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anaplan and Churchill Capital Corp II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 1 3 15 0 2.74 Churchill Capital Corp II 0 0 2 0 3.00

Anaplan presently has a consensus price target of $73.70, indicating a potential upside of 35.90%. Churchill Capital Corp II has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.40%. Given Anaplan’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp II.

Risk and Volatility

Anaplan has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anaplan and Churchill Capital Corp II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $447.76 million 17.53 -$153.97 million ($1.01) -53.69 Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A

Churchill Capital Corp II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anaplan.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and Churchill Capital Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -35.01% -56.24% -22.31% Churchill Capital Corp II N/A -437.88% -3.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Anaplan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anaplan beats Churchill Capital Corp II on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.