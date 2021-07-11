Contrasting Fisker (NYSE:FSR) & Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Kandi Technologies Group -17.59% -4.88% -3.64%

Fisker has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fisker and Kandi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 56.21%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Kandi Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -42.25 Kandi Technologies Group $76.92 million 5.64 -$10.39 million ($0.19) -30.26

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kandi Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Fisker on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

