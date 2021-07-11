Contrasting Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) & First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 13.36% 6.65% 0.52% First Bancorp 28.42% 9.68% 1.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pathfinder Bancorp and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

First Bancorp has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.98%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $49.35 million 1.47 $6.95 million N/A N/A First Bancorp $319.03 million 3.53 $81.48 million $2.59 15.27

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of February 03, 2020, it operated through ten full-service offices located in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, as well as one limited purpose office located in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

