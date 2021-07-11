Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,140. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $14.29.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

In other Convey Holding Parent news, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.