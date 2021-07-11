Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

CLB stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

