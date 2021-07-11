Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 10,295 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.47. 3,533,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.71. The company has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

