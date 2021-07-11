Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,018,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,229,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

