Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,510.37. 931,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,621. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,545.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,386.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

