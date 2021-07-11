CorionX One Day Trading Volume Tops $560,494.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One CorionX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $226,442.43 and approximately $560,494.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00053957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00895662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005408 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,461,023 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

