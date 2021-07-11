Corra.Finance Price Tops $10.06 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $15.09 million and $40,548.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $10.06 or 0.00029670 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00119119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00162683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.02 or 0.99789961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00963537 BTC.

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

