Counos X Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Billion (CCXX)

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for about $102.90 or 0.00300588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $1.38 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Counos X has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00117315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00160821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,127.92 or 0.99694374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.40 or 0.00953472 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,839,907 coins. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX . Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

