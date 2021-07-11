Covalent (CQT) Price Up 0% This Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $21.21 million and approximately $990,076.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00118455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.12 or 0.99941850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.09 or 0.00966404 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

