Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) & Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Critical Comparison

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Credicorp and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 2 8 2 0 2.00 Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 1 0 3.00

Credicorp presently has a consensus price target of $149.38, indicating a potential upside of 25.10%. Given Credicorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Risk and Volatility

Credicorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 4.73% 3.05% 0.33% Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Credicorp and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.57 billion 2.09 $99.25 million $1.25 95.52 Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.14 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp.

Summary

Credicorp beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. Its Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. The company's Microfinance segment manages loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Its Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment offers its services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market; and structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products. It also provides custody, investment, and administration services for workers' savings; retirement fund management services; digital debit and credit cards; wealth management equity banking, asset management, transactional, and international banking services; and remittance, Swift GPI, and trust services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,182 branches, 8,919 ATMs, and 166,505point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Santa Fe, Mexico.

