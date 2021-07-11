Credit Suisse AG Acquires 3,231 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

MSGS stock opened at $172.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.02. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

