Credit Suisse AG Buys 77,466 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,466 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Tronox worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROX opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

