Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PPD were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,852,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,975,000 after purchasing an additional 781,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,504,000 after purchasing an additional 772,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in PPD by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,113,000 after acquiring an additional 516,016 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.20. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

