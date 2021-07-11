Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,907 shares of company stock worth $1,198,609. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.