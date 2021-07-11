Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Covetrus worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after buying an additional 1,714,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $38,003,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,293,000 after buying an additional 972,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,927,000 after buying an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 307.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 661,551 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,922.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,572 shares of company stock worth $1,194,389 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVET opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

